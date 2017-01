By Jim Patterson

Though a number of important issues await state legislators as they prepare for the first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly, set to convene Jan. 11 in Denver, the top area of concern with leadership in both the state House of Representatives — controlled by Democrats — and the state Senate — controlled by Republicans — is finding a way to fund transportation issues in the face of an estimated $500 million shortfall …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today