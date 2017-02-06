Crib bumper pads are dangerous. As a result of their use, 48 infants died and 146 suffered injuries from 1985 to 2012, according to a study published in the February 2016 issue of “Journal of Pediatrics.”

NJ Scheers, PhD, Dean W. Woodward, MS, and Dr. Bradley T. Thach, pediatrician and professor emeritus at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, reported that bumper pads can cause death. It was highlighted in this report that …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today