By Matt Stensland

No one was injured when a Toyota 4Runner crashed into the side of Hayden Town Hall about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Hayden Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski said the driver was going eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 when he had a medical issue, went through the parking lot and crashed into the side of the building, where the Hayden Town Council holds its meetings. A town employee was on the other side of the building when the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today