By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

A coal lease modification was approved by Bureau of Land Management this week, allowing Peabody Energy’s Twentymile Coal to access an estimated 340,000 additional tons of federal coal from Foidel Creek Mine, an underground longwall mine about 20 miles southwest of Steamboat Springs, according to a Thursday news release from BLM.

The lease involves 310 acres underground in the existing mine, which has been utilized by Twentymile since 1983. Foidel Creek Mine is made up of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today