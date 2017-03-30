By Matt Stensland

Two liquor license holders failed alcohol compliance checks conducted Wednesday by the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The departments used a person under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase alcohol at 14 businesses. The person was served at The Cabin restaurant in The Steamboat Grand hotel and Slopeside Grill.

“We’re glad it was only two, but we wish it was 100 percent compliance,” Police Commander Jerry Stabile said.

In neither case …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today