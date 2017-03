By Joel Reichenberger

Jack Reich was second and Noah Riemenschneider third Tuesday in the super-G at the U16 Rocky/Central regional championships in Vail, and their podium finishes weren’t the only highlights for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skiers.

The club had six racers in the top 16 finishers at the event.

“We just have a strong team,” coach Ben Brown said. “We’re really proud of the way they’ve been skiing, the whole team. It was a good day for …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today