By Joel Reichenberger

The United States women couldn’t find the podium Wednesday in the World Ski Championships moguls competition in Sierra Nevada, Spain. Keaton McCargo had the top result for the Americans, placing 10th, while a pair of Steamboat Springs skiers ended up further down the results sheet.

Olivia Giaccio made the 18-skier finals, then finished 15th. He qualified for the finals in 12th. Jaelin Kauf was 21st.

Morgan Schild placed 19th for the U.S.

Australia’s Britteny Cox, the World Cup …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today