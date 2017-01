By Joel Reichenberger

The story for at least four years now with U.S. Nordic combined athletes has been that when their jumping is there, the potential for high finishes is, as well.

Competitions last weekend proved that again, with U.S. skiers on both the Continental Cup and World Cup levels.

On the World Cup, Steamboat Springs skier Bryan Fletcher started his weekend with a qualification round jump so misjudged he missed the first of three days of competition in Val …read more

