By U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton

The Colorado Hospital Association recently reported that in 2015, 268 newborns in Colorado had opioid withdrawal symptoms after birth. Opioid withdrawal in newborns is known as neonatal abstinence syndrome, and it is the result of a mother’s opioid use during pregnancy.

The state of Colorado has been hit particularly hard by the opioid abuse epidemic that is sweeping our nation — the Third Congressional District especially. This is why we held roundtable meetings in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today