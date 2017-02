By Joel Reichenberger

Germany will do well in Nordic combined at the 2017 Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland, or at least it should.

The German team has dominated the Nordic combined World Cup circuit this season, winning 18 of the 19 events and accounting for 72 percent of the available podium spots.

Friday: Normal hill, 10K

Sunday: Normal hill, 20K four-man relay

March 1: Large hill, 10K

March 3: Large hill, 15K two-man

