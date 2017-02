By Joel Reichenberger

In what was a surprise to absolutely no one in or near the sport, the German Nordic combined team ran away with Sunday’s Nordic World Ski Championships 20-kilometer Normal hill men’s relay in Lahti, Finland, two days after the team accounted for the top two spots in an individual championship event.

The Germans jumped into first, then crossed the skiing finish line with a 41.7 second lead on the silver-medal Norwegians. Austria was third, while …read more

