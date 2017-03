By Joel Reichenberger

In plenty of ways, Friday offered something big for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 team to celebrate.

The squad took first and second on the boys side and fourth on the girls in the super-G at the U14 Regional Championships, taking place this week in Steamboat.

Coach Erik Gilbert hopes those results are only the start, however.

“The kids are excited and energized,” he said. “This was an accomplishment in a way, but I’m hoping its …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today