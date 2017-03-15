By Joel Reichenberger

A pair of Steamboat Springs moguls skiers are state champions after winning their events last weekend at the Rocky Mountain Qualifier State Championships in Purgatory Resort.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers accounted for a handful of podium and top-10 finishes at the event, but the group was led by Maisie Wagner, first overall in the women’s U15 age group, and River King, first overall in the boys U15 division.

Elsewhere on the girls side, Carina …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today