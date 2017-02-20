By Joel Reichenberger

A weekend of strong results in the state helped lead a boatload Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skiers to qualify for the Rocky Central Regional U16 Championships.

Sequoia Anstine

Kyler Armstrong

Alexandra Blair

Emily Craig

James Lahrman

Cole Gedeon

Kyle Kagan

Jake Olson

Helenka Ostaszewski

Jack Reich

Noah Riemenschneider

Nicholas Richeda

Jack Rotermund

Colton Sankey

Phenix Tatge

Marat Washburn

Finn Sadler

The club got 17 skiers through the qualification events and into the regional championships, which will take place next month in Vail. Local skiers racked …read more

