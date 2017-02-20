A weekend of strong results in the state helped lead a boatload Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skiers to qualify for the Rocky Central Regional U16 Championships.
Sequoia Anstine
Kyler Armstrong
Alexandra Blair
Emily Craig
James Lahrman
Cole Gedeon
Kyle Kagan
Jake Olson
Helenka Ostaszewski
Jack Reich
Noah Riemenschneider
Nicholas Richeda
Jack Rotermund
Colton Sankey
Phenix Tatge
Marat Washburn
Finn Sadler
The club got 17 skiers through the qualification events and into the regional championships, which will take place next month in Vail. Local skiers racked …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
