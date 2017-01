By Tom Ross

Semi-retired IT security consultant David Marchand aimed his trusty Subaru Outback west on U.S. Highway 40 the morning of Jan. 25 to meet some strangers at Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden and deliver them to Steamboat.

“It’s a lot of fun really,” Marchand said. “You meet a lot of interesting people and have a lot of interesting conversations. I haven’t had a bad customer.”

Marchand is an Uber driver and embodies the answer to the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today