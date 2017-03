Wednesday, March 29, 2017

10:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police gave a person advice concerning an issue with a coworker.

11:43 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Acre Lane. It was related to identity theft.

2:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person at the animal shelter …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today