By Matt Stensland

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after an incident Sunday afternoon.

Steamboat Springs police and firefighters responded to the Knoll parking lot for a man who was breathing but unresponsive.

When police arrived, they found off-duty ski patrollers trying to help the man inside the car with North Carolina license plates.

Police noticed the man was holding a glass pipe packed with marijuana. He was quickly taken to Yampa Valley …read more

