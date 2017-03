Tuesday, March 21, 2017

10:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of two car tires slashed in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

6:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road who received an unusual call from someone claiming to be with a credit card company.

8:05 p.m. A person from Central America called police to report being harassed …read more

