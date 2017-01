Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

1:47 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer contacted two men fighting at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

2:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who said her cell phone was stolen at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Road. The woman later found the phone at her hotel.

10:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with an elevator emergency in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today