By Joel Reichenberger

Saturday’s X Games women’s snowboard superpipe finals had Steamboat Springs rider Arielle Gold feeling positively mixed up after her runs.

They weren’t great, or by her standards, even good. She finished sixth out of the eight competitors, unable to claim a clean run on either of her two attempts.

She was much better only a week prior, however, flying to second place at the Laax Open in Switzerland.

“I’m in the middle,” Gold said Saturday, assessing her …read more

