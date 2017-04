Friday, March 31, 2017

2:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 1000 block of The Boulevard.

3:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a loud party with 10 to 20 people in the 400 block of Blue Sage Circle.

8:25 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Scott bike stolen in the 600 block of Oak Street.

1:21 p.m. Routt …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today