By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council learned this week its decision to buck a city staff recommendation and buy used snowplowing equipment instead of new vehicles has likely not come without some initial consequences.

One of the used road graders the city purchased late last year has broken down twice this winter season and had to sit out one snowstorm.

The mechanical failures resulted in a day of narrower streets on some plow routes and forced city staff

