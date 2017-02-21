By Vail Daily staff

Vail Resorts on Tuesday announced it entered an agreement last Friday to acquire Stowe Mountain Resort from Mt. Mansfield Company, Inc., a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc., for a purchase price of $50 million.

Stowe Mountain Resort will be Vail Resorts’ first mountain resort on the East Coast and adds to the company’s network of 10 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas.

Vail Resorts is acquiring all of the assets related to the mountain operations …read more

