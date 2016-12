By Andy Bockelman

A brand-new piece of machinery fresh as the driven snow can be fun in the wintertime, but if you’ve got an older model snowmobile you’ve kept in good shape, the chance to show it off is coming up soon.

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day Jan. 7 and 21 at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on …read more

