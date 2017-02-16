By Teresa Ristow

Virtual reality could make its way into classrooms in Steamboat Springs and Hayden next year, if proposed grants are funded using Steamboat’s half-cent sales tax for education.

Education Fund Grant Commission members, tasked with vetting grant requests for the tax money, discussed two different virtual reality grant applications during a meeting Wednesday.

“I think once people see this technology it’s going to sell itself,” said Diane Maltby, who is seeking $25,000 from the Education Fund …read more

