Miley Cyrus kept her cool during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, returning to a more vocal-centric performance of her single, “Younger Now.”

The former Disney star donned a bright pink hot pants outfit with a matching pair of cat-eye sunglasses as she strutted around the stage, showing off her vocal prowess.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: VMAs 2017: Watch Miley Cyrus Go Retro in ‘Younger Now’ Performance

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone