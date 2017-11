The Warped Tour will reach the end of its nearly quarter-century-long road in 2018 with one last string of dates for the roving, emo-centric festival.

“Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour,” founder Kevin Lyman

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Warped Tour: Long-Running Emo Fest to End After 2018 Trek

