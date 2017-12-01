Home Contests Watch Bono and Chris Martin Duet on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Watch Bono and Chris Martin Duet on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Contests Dec 1, 2017 By Martin Kielty The AIDS awareness performance also features a surprise cameo by Sean Penn. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Prince Lived in the ‘White Mansion’ He Once Hoped For: 365 Prince Songs in a Year Dec 1, 2017 Watch Corrosion of Conformity’s Video for ‘Wolf Named Crow’ Dec 1, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015