Bully conjure the VHS era with their retro, Nineties-styled “Running” video. In director Alan Del Rio Ortiz’s grainy clip, the indie-punk quartet viciously stab a teddy bear, cruise around on skateboards and perform on a suburban lawn decorated with a pink flamingo.

“Running” highlights Bully’s recently issued second LP,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Bully’s Spastic, Suburban ‘Running’ Video

Via:: Rolling Stone