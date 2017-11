Dirty Projectors translate ecstasy and heartbreak into vivid surrealism with their new “Up in Hudson” video. Encyclopedia Pictura directed the experimental clip, which unfolds in four distinct sections symbolizing a relationship’s rise, fall and subsequent redemption.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com

Via:: Rolling Stone