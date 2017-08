Foo Fighters “rickrolled” the audience at Tokyo’s Summer Sonic festival Sunday by having Rick Astley join the band on a grungy version of his “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

This is fucking crazy,” Grohl said before the performance. “I just met [Astley] two minutes ago.” The singer was also booked for the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Foo Fighters, Rick Astley Rickroll Tokyo Music Festival

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone