Guns N’ Roses‘ Not in This Lifetime Tour continues to welcome unexpected guests as guitarist Billy Gibbons joined the band onstage Friday for “Patience” in ZZ Top‘s hometown of Houston, Texas.

ZZ Top had previously served as

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Patience’ With ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in Houston

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone