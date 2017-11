Gwen Stefani kicked off the holiday season on The Tonight Show by performing “Under the Christmas Lights” from her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Stefani belted about wrapping presents late at night while the Roots accompanied her with a doo-wop

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Gwen Stefani Perform Sixties-Inspired Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone