Marilyn Manson‘s Church-murder-sex nightmare of a music video for “KILL4ME” shows that even at 50, the God of Fuck’s values are still in tact. Looking up at the camera in Guy Fawkes drag, Manson implores in his requisite hiss: “Would you kill for me? I love you enough to ask you again.”

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Johnny Depp’s Unholy Threesome in New Marilyn Manson Video ‘KILL4ME’

Via:: Rolling Stone