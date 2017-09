Lena Dunham shows off her dancing skills in Mas Ysa’s short film to accompany his Untitled EP, which was also released today. Dan Shapiro directed the visuals.

The 15-minute video features distinct scenes for each of the five songs on the EP. It begins with a baby and continues to a woman driving down a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Lena Dunham Dance in Mas Ysa’s ‘Untitled’ Short Film

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone