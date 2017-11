A$AP Ferg and Meek Mill pose on fancy cars and rally with friends in the new video for “Trap and a Dream.” The single is featured on Ferg’s album, Still Striving.

In New York City, presumably Ferg’s home neighborhood of Harlem, the pair of rappers casually sit atop a convertible in between shots

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg’s Humble ‘Trap and a Dream’ Video

Via:: Rolling Stone