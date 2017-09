The Muppets staged their first ever full-length stage performance Friday night at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, where Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and company sang Muppet Show favorites alongside covers of David Bowie, Queen, the Beatles and more.

One of the highlights of the “Muppets Take the Bowl” show

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Muppets Sing ‘Rainbow Connection’ at Hollywood Bowl Concert

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone