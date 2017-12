Sia unwraps her own claymation Christmas special in the singer’s new video for “Candy Cane Lane,” a track off her all-original seasonal LP Everyday Is Christmas.

“Candy Cane Lane,” modeled after the holiday staple Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is the first of three festive music videos that

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Sia’s Claymation Christmas Video for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone