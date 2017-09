Steely Dan‘s concert at Greenwich, Connecticut’s Roger Sherman Baldwin Park on May 27th didn’t seem like a momentous event when it was happening. It was merely the final gig of their U.S. spring tour prior to a two-month break. Things didn’t seem amiss until the tour resumed at Dodger Stadium for Classic West on

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Steely Dan’s Final Concert With Walter Becker

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone