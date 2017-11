Stone Temple Pilots performed with new singer Jeff Gutt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14th. The two live videos, via SiriusXM, mark the band’s first live shows since original lead singer Scott Weiland died from an accidental drug overdose in December 2015.

In the first clip,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Stone Temple Pilots’ Blistering Live Debut With New Singer

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone