SZA made her Saturday Night Live debut on the series’ final episode of 2017, where the Grammy-nominated singer performed a pair of songs, “The Weekend” and “Love Galore.”

For both performances, SZA delivered the songs backed by a choir and a woodwind section and surrounded by piles of flickering

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch SZA Perform ‘The Weekend,’ ‘Love Galore’ on ‘SNL’

