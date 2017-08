Tove Lo released a dark, introspective short film, “Fire Fade,” featuring five tracks – “Don’t Talk About It,” “Imaginary Friend,” Keep it Simple,” “Flashes” and “WTF Love Is” – from her 2016 LP,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Tove Lo Walk on Walls in Introspective ‘Fire Fade’ Short Film

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone