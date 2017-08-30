David Bowie’s Spiders From Mars cohort, guitarist Mick Ronson, is the focus of a new documentary called, Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story.

Bowie provided exclusive voiceovers for the film, which looks at the late Ronson’s underappreciated career as a sideman for artists like Bob Dylan (as a member of the Rolling Thunder Revue), Lou Reed (on Transformer), John

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Trailer for New Mick Ronson Documentary, ‘Beside Bowie’

