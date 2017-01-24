By Tom Ross

A pair of water experts from the U.S. Geological Survey reassured the Routt County Board of Commissioners and members of the Upper Yampa Watershed Group Tuesday that the water quality in the upper reaches of the Yampa River, which flows through Steamboat Springs, is very good.

At the same time, they stressed the importance of continuing the water quality monitoring, which began in 2010 as a means to build a database about the river’s health for …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today