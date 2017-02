By Scott Franz

A proposal to allow e-bikes on the city’s busiest commuter trail appears to be getting some charge.

The city is considering allowing the bicycles, which give riders an assist via an electric motor, on the Yampa River Core Trail as a pilot program this summer.

What do you think of the proposal to allow e-bikes on the Core Trail? Leave a comment below or email scottfranz@steamboattoday.com

The city also wants the commission …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today