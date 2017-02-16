By Scott Franz

Young professionals in Steamboat Springs are emerging as the most vocal supporters of a housing proposal that would add 450 units, including some for workers with lower incomes, to the west side of the city in the coming years.

The professionals see the proposal as a lifeline for younger community members who currently cannot afford to buy homes already available in the city limits.

“Will you make room for the future teachers and emergency service workers of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today