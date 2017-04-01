By Scott Franz

From Steamboat Springs to Copper Mountain to Idaho, ski resorts are catching mountain coaster fever.

Snowmass Village and Copper Mountain are the latest ski resorts to jump on the coaster bandwagon.

According to recent news reports, both ski areas are gaining approvals for their own coaster projects.

Plans also include new ziplining coasters, canopy tours and biking trails.

With a 5,800-foot track and a descent of almost 4,000 feet, Copper’s mountain coaster is being billed the longest such ride …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today