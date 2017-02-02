By Scott Franz

As community members prepare to usher in another weekend of fun, fireworks and ski jumping through fiery hoops later this month at Howelsen Hill, questions are still swirling around about the park’s future.

Geotechnical engineers armed with piezometers are monitoring how the landslide-prone hill is shifting.

Elected officials are trying to figure out how to pay for a long list of capital needs on the hill.

And, a group of potential suitors who might be interested in taking …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today