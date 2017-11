On Wednesday night, Guns N’ Roses will wrap up the 2017 leg of their Not in This Lifetime world tour with a hometown show at the Forum in Los Angeles. The tour resumes in June with a six-week run of festivals and stadiums in Europe, but their plans beyond that are unclear. By the final date of the 2018

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Where Do Guns N’ Roses Go From Here?

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone