Monday, March 6, 2017

5:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a vandalized sign in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Wind blew it over.

8:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man walking around with no shoes on in the 1100 block of Hilltop Parkway. He had a warrant and was taken to jail.

8:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today